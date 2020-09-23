SENIOR Chief Shakumbila of the Sala people of Mumbwa District has dragged Cupriferous Resources Limited and its chief executive officer Katambi Bulawayo to the Lusaka High Court for allegedly defaming him. Senior Chief Shakumbila (Chikumbe Chibamba) is seeking damages for libel after Bulawayo allegedly wrote a letter accusing him of receiving US $20,000 and K100,000 from his company as a facilitation fee. He is also seeking aggravated and exemplary damages, an order directing Bulawayo to retract the allegedly defamatory words, as well as costs. In a statement of claim filed...



