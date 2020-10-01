UPND deputy secretary general Getrude Imenda making a contribution during the public following the Bill 10 discussion organized by News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has dragged UPND deputy secretary general Getrude Imenda’s company, Colger Enterprises, to the Lusaka High Court, claiming payment of over K130, 000, being outstanding rental arrears owed to the authority. NAPSA wants payment of K130,770.03 outstanding rental arrears in respect of the premises known as stand no 6976, Electra House, Cairo road, Lusaka or any other amounts the court may find as owing from the defendant (Mwambwa Getrude Imenda trading as Colger Enterprises). It is further claiming the immediate vacant possession of Stand No....