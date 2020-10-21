INCARCERATED NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s application for bail, pending appeal, could not be heard yesterday morning as Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has adjourned the matter to Thursday for ruling. Magistrate Simusamba is expected to rule on whether or not Kambwili’s application for bail is competent before him and whether or not he can proceed to hear it. Meanwhile, Kambwili has filed five grounds of appeal in the Lusaka High Court against his conviction and sentence, among them that Magistrate Simusamba gravely misdirected himself both in law and fact...



