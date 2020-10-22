TWO Lusaka siblings, Chansa and Kelly Kapijimpanga, have taken fresh plea in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge of theft by director in a case in which they are accused of stealing over K52,000 belonging to a company. The two took fresh plea after the prosecution substituted the initial charge sheet with another one. In this matter, Chansa Kapijimpanga 48, and Kelly Davies Kapijimpanga 40, both directors are charged with one count of theft by director. Particulars of the offence allege that between December 21, 2019 and March...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.