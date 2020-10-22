GOVERNMENT has not only abided by the provisions of the National Registration Act, but has also strictly followed the provisions of the Constitution in implementing the mobile registration exercise and in the issuance of NRCs, deputy registrar general in the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship under the Ministry of Home Affairs Alick Mvula has submitted. This is in a matter in which Chapter One Foundation Limited has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that the limitation of the period within which voter registration will be conducted to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.