A LUSAKA woman who has sued the State for unlawful imprisonment after she was accused of having caused the death of her husband in 2016, has applied for leave of the Lusaka High Court to enter judgement in default of appearance and defence against the State. Jacqueline Mwiindwa was accused of causing the death her husband Kofi Milumbe by allegedly running over him with her vehicle but High Court judge Charles Chanda acquitted her of the charge of murder at no case to answer stage, in August 2017. But this...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.