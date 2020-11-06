PF supporter Innocent Kalimanshi and two others have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied assault charges against them. Kalimanshi and the others were arrested in connection with a fracas that allegedly happened in Chawama constituency on October 27, this year, between two groups of Patriotic Front youths. Kalimanshi, aged 34, Nathan Phiri, 43, and Capson Mwanza, 46, all businessmen, are now charged with three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. In count one, it is alleged that on October 26, this year, the three assaulted Isaac Banda...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.