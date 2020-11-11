Shakumbila Royal Establishemnt Committee chairperson Ackson Shachele addresses journalists during the installation of Netta Shimwambwa Shakumbila as new Chieftainess Shakumbila of the Sala people in Lusaka on November 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Shakumbila Royal Establishment has filed an application for interim order of injunction in the Lusaka High Court to stop dethroned Chief Shakumbila, Patrick Chikumbe Chibamba, from interfering with the installation of the newly appointed chief. The petitioners, Ackson Shibalanga Shachele, Edgar Mwambula and Dennis Changachanga, who are chairman of the Chief Shakumbila Royal Establishment Committee, senior member of the Chief Shakumbila Royal Family and a subject of the chiefdom respectively have urged the court to grant them the injunction as not being able to present the new chief to...