A 62-YEAR-OLD man of Kalingalinga Township who allegedly assaulted an Anglican Priest whilst he was preaching at the pulpit, has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. Renard Mwale, a machine operator, has been charged with one count of assault occasioning actually bodily harm. Particulars of the offence allege that on November 22, this year, in Lusaka Mwale assaulted Borniface Baleni thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm. Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale allocated the matter to magistrate Judy Chiyaika when it came up yesterday. The accused is expected to take...



