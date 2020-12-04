Former Community Development and Social Services Minister Emerine Kabanshi with her lawyer Katindo Mwale at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on 19, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set January 8, 2021, for ruling on case or no case to answer in a matter in which former Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi is charged with willful failure to comply with the law and applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement involving the Social Cash Transfer programme. This was after the State closed its case yesterday after calling 11 witnesses to testify in the matter. Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale ordered that the defence should file their written submissions on...