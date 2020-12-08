A NDOLA woman who stole three (3) children has denied working as a maid before. This is in a matter where Mary Nakamba 38, is charged with child stealing which is contrary to the laws of Zambia. Facts before the court are that Nakamba allegedly disappeared with three children after informing the neighbours that she took them for under five. Police later launched a manhunt for Nakamba until they arrested her in Kapiri Mposhi district. The nine-year-old girl was found in Kapiri Mposhi while the twins were at an orphanage...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.