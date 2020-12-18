THE Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has asked the Lusaka High Court to quash Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa’s decision to declare its transmission and distribution lines as a common carrier, arguing that its unlawful as it is based on illegality. However, the State has insisted that the decision by Nkhuwa was legal, procedurally correct and made in good faith. The State has therefore asked the court to dismiss CEC’s application for judicial review against the said decision by the minister. Meanwhile, Lusaka High Court Judge Elita Mwikisa has reserved judgement in...



