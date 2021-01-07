Justice Minister Given Lubinda at the Workshop on International Standards and Best Practices on Freedom of Assembly to guide the review of the Public Order Act at Parliament Building on March 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ABOUT 43 former cabinet ministers and their deputies have asked the Constitutional Court to allow them to pay back the money they are supposed to refund the State in monthly installments of K10,000 for those serving as ministers and MPs and K5,000 for those who have retired. Among the 43 are; Justice Minister Given Lubinda, Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo and Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale. Others are; Minister of Information and...