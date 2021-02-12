FILE: UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and FDD leader Edith Nawakwi attend homily for the late Cardinal Medardo Mazombwe during the burial ceremony at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka on September 3, 2013 - Picture by Joseph Mwenda

THE matter in which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has sued FDD president Edith Nawakwi for defamation of character will come up on March 1, this year, for hearing of the former’s application for the court to set aside Nawakwi’s defence in the case, among others. This is according to composite summons to set aside defence or in the alternative to strike out defence or part thereof and enter judgement on admission filed in the Lusaka High Court. “Let the parties concerned attend before the Honourable Justice Mr C Zulu in...