THE 25-year-old police officer who was arrested and charged with two counts of murder of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. Constable Fanwell Nyundu, a police officer of Matero Police Camp, only appeared before the Court for explanation of the charge awaiting committal to the High Court as murder charges are tried in the High Court. In this matter, Nyundu is facing two counts of murder. In count one, it is alleged that on December 23, 2020, Nyundu murdered Nsama Nsama...



