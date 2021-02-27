NDC secretary general Bridget Atanga flanked by her husband who is also party chairperson for education Professor Muyenga Atanga addresses journalists during a press briefing in Lusaka on February 25, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NDC secretary general Bridget Atanga has charged that Chishimba Kambwili was expelled from NDC due to gross indiscipline, failure to account for party funds, participation in unsavoury practices such as the use of witch doctors and unchristian rituals, among others. Atanga has dragged Kambwili to the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration and order that the latter was properly expelled from the party where he served as interim president. Atanga also wants an order that Kambwili was never elected to the substantive position of party president and an order that...