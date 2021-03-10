THE Constitutional Court has in its majority judgement ruled that Lundazi Central independent member of parliament Lawrence Nyirenda and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) did not breach the Constitution when the commission allowed Nyirenda to contest the 2016 parliamentary election. Nyirenda therefore, remains the member of parliament for Lundazi Central constituency. However, Constitutional Court president Hildah Chibomba and judge Palan Mulonda had different opinions. In their dissenting judgments, justices Chibomba and Mulonda said Nyirenda was supposed to be disqualified from contesting the 2016 parliamentary elections as he did not...



