CONSOLIDATED Miners and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CMAWUZ) president Sumaili Mbewe has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing over K108,000 cash belonging to Mabiza Resource Limited. The accused is alleged to have withdrawn some money which was wrongly deposited into the union account. Mbewe, 47, is facing a charge of theft, contrary to the laws of Zambia, but he pleaded not guilty. It is alleged that between April 30, 2020 and May 29, 2020, Mbewe, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, stole K108,681...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.