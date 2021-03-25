CHISHIMBA Kambwili has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he was extremely shocked when he was charged with contempt of court in relation to the alleged lodging of documents at PACRA to alter the details of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services. He told the court that he has never been to PACRA in person to lodge any documents relating to Mwamona, adding that the lodging of documents was done by management and that he was just a board chairman. Meanwhile, the court has set May 24, this year, as date...



