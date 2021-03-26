A 35-YEAR-OLD Lusaka man has been convicted and committed to the High Court for sentencing for sexually abusing three girls aged between 9 and 13, and attempting to defile another. Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu said in her judgement, Friday, that the medical examination confirmed that the three children were defiled on the same day, although the results for one of the affected girls did not confirm that she was defiled. Joseph Winga was in this matter facing four charges of defilement of a child. In count one, it was alleged...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.