VEDANTA Resources Holdings Limited has argued that Milingo Lungu, having been appointed by the Lusaka High Court as Konkola Copper Mines Provisional Liquidator, is still subject to supervision by the Court. It adds that although the Court of Appeal halted the winding-up proceedings against KCM, it did not stay the supervisory powers of the High Court over the Provisional Liquidator. Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited has, therefore, submitted that its application for directions regarding the extent of Milingo’s powers following the halting of KCM’s winding-up proceedings and the dispute referred to...



