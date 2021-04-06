MAAMBA Collieries Limited has argued that the case in which its 52 former employees who were retrenched over 20 years ago have sued it for payment of more than K6 million pension dues, is statute barred. (A statute barred legal action is one which cannot be brought to trial in a civil court because too much time has passed.) The company has further argued that the action by the 52 is res judicata (a matter that has been adjudicated by a competent court and therefore may not be pursued further...



