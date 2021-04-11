THE Lusaka High Court has sentenced four Chirundu men to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for unauthorised possession of defence force uniform. Lusaka High Court Judge Wilfred Muma said the four men deserved to be punished in order to protect the community from deception. He said the four men decided to wear the defence force uniforms when they were not legitimate officers thereby deceiving innocent people that they were soldiers. In this matter, Barton Nkhoma, Tapiwa Kambole, Isaac Mutena and Misheck Muluwe aged between 22 and 27 were facing...



