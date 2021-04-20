LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has put off the delivery of judgement to April 22, this year, in a case where former Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi is facing charges of wilful failure to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement. This is in relation to procurement involving the Social Cash Transfer program. When the matter came up for judgement, Monday morning, Magistrate Mwale said the judgement was not yet ready but that he would deliver it on Thursday. In this...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.