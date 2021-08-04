FILE: Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ATTORNEY General Likando Kalaluka has told the Lusaka High Court that the arrest and prosecution of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in 2017 was lawful and without spite or malice. This is a matter in which Hichilema has sued the Attorney General claiming damages for malicious prosecution in relation to a case where he was charged with use of insulting language but was later acquitted. But according to the defence filed, the Attorney General stated that an operation was indeed conducted by the Zambia Police Service to arrest Hichilema. Kalaluka added...