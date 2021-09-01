KONKOLA Copper Mines (in liquidation) has been dragged to court by CMA-CGM Zambia Limited over failure to pay about K1.5 million owed to the company. But KCM legal counsel Gloria Chipoya has argued that granting leave to commence proceedings would give the applicant an unfair advantage over other creditors since the mine is under liquidation. According to the skeleton arguments in support of originating summons for an application for an order to commence judicial proceedings against KCM filed in the Lusaka High Court commercial registry, CMA-CGM Zambia Limited stated that...



