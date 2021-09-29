THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a maid and her lover to five years imprisonment for abducting two children. In this matter, Hellen Banda, 27 and Chilimuna Kambwili, 39, were charged with two counts of abduction of children and another count of theft of a motor vehicle. Particulars of the offence were that Banda and Kambwili on September 13, 2021 in Lusaka, unlawfully took two children under the age of 16 out of the care and protection of their parent Kumar Patel, against her will. The duo pleaded guilty to...



