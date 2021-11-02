A 25-YEAR-OLD police officer accused of murdering State prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and UPND sympathiser Joseph Kaunda has denied the charges in the Lusaka High Court. Constable Fanwell Nyundu of Matero Police Camp pleaded not guilty before Lusaka High Court judge Joshua Banda on Monday. The matter comes up on November 10, 2021, for commencement of trial. In this matter, Nyundu is facing two counts of murder. In count one, it is alleged that on December 23, 2020, Nyundu murdered Nsama. In count two, it is alleged that Nyundu, on...



