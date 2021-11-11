A BALLISTIC expert has told the Lusaka High Court that late state prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda were killed by the same bullet. This is a matter in which 25-year-old police officer, Constable Fanwell Nyundu, of Matero Police Camp is facing two counts of murder. In count one, it is alleged that on December 23, 2020, Nyundu murdered Nsama. In count two, it is alleged that Nyundu, on the same date, murdered Kaunda. When the matter came up for trial before Judge Joshua Banda, Wednesday, Daniel…...



