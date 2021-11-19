FORMER Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) chairman William Nyirenda, State Counsel says under his tenure, the commission did a sterling job in addressing complaints that the public had against Judicial officers. President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday terminated the appointment of Nyirenda and replaced him with Vincent Malambo SC. Commenting on the development in an interview, Nyirenda said changes to office holders were expected when there was a new administration. He congratulated his successor for the appointment and promised to be of assistance to him as he takes up the new office....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.