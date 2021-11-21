THE Lusaka High Court has declared PF’s Tasila Lungu Mwansa and Miles Sampa as duly elected members of parliament for Chawama and Matero constituencies, respectively. Lusaka High Court judge Kazimbe Chenda upheld the election of Tasila as Chawama member of parliament, saying the alleged electoral malpractices cited were not proven to the required standards. . This is a matter in which losing UND candidate in the constituency, Portipher Tembo petitioned Tasila’s election citing various irregularities and malpractices. But in his judgement, Judge Chenda has ordered Tembo to pay ECZ costs…...



