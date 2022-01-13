THE Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 23-year-old man to one-year imprisonment with hard labour for trafficking in over 23 grammes of cocaine. David Phiri, 23, of Kaunda Square was charged with the offence of trafficking in narcotic substances. It is alleged that on 2 December, 2021, Phiri trafficked in 23.87 grammes of cocaine without lawful authority. When Phiri appeared before magistrate Trevor Kasanda, he admitted to having committed the crime and pleaded guilty to the charge. “I admit the charge. I bought it [the cocaine],” the accused said. Evidence is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.