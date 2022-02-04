THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss a matter in which the Patriotic Front, through its former secretary general Davies Mwila, sued the state claiming damages over the alleged intimidation and harassment of its members. The commission has submitted that investigative authorities should be allowed to carry out their statutory duties without being curtailed by frivolous civil proceedings such as the one before court. This is the matter in which the Patriotic Front, through Mwila, sued the state seeking a declaration that the source…...



