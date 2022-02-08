ZAMBIA Meteorological Department acting director Joseph Kanyanga and two others have taken fresh plea, denying charges of corrupt practices and abuse of authority of office. Kanyanga, Overseas Mwangase and Mukufute Mukelebai took fresh plea after the matter was re-allocated to another magistrate following the death of former ZMD director Jacob Nkomoki. Nkomoki died in September last year while trial was ongoing in the matter before High Court judge Lameck Mwale who was sitting as Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate. Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha re-allocated the case before him when…...



