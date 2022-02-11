Former PF secretary general Davies Mwila with his lawyers Kambwa Aongola (c) and Ceasar Simukonda at Chelstone Police Station where he was summoned on January 24, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DAVIES Mwila has told the Lusaka High Court that DEC has continued investigating the source of PF campaign funds and even gone further to summon media houses which sold media time to the party during campaigns. Mwila, who is former PF secretary general, has further submitted that the Drug Enforcement Commission has also threatened PF associates who were interacting with the party. In this matter, the Patriotic Front, through its former secretary general, Davies Mwila, sued the state claiming damages over the alleged intimidation and harassment of its members. PF…...