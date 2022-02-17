FIVE Lusaka men have been dragged to court for allegedly abducting a person.

In this matter, Clement Lupiya, Dafren Mawelela, Frank Tembo, Sydney Mukonda and Braison Katete of Lusaka are facing a charge of kidnapping with intent to confine a person.

It is alleged that on January 9, 2022 in Lusaka, the five jointly and whilst acting together abducted Ivy Chomba with intent to cause the said Chomba to be secretly and wrongly confined.

The matter which has been allocated to magistrate Felix Kaoma will come up on February 18, 2022, for possible plea.