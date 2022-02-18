MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says there is no specific policy governing the shareholding structure between Zambians and foreign investors for large scale mining. Responding to Chawama PF member of parliament Tasila Mwansa, who asked what government’s policy was on the shareholding structure between Zambian and foreign investors in the mining sector, Kabuswe, however, said a company undertaking small scale mining must have a minimum of five percent of its shares owned by Zambians. He emphasized that his ministry was reviewing the mineral resources development policy and was…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.