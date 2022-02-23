THE Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has submitted to the Constitutional Court that mining activities can sustainably take place in the Lower Zambezi National Park in accordance with conditions of approval because the anticipated risks can be sufficiently mitigated. And ZEMA has submitted that public consultations were undertaken by Mwembeshi Resources Limited prior to the submission of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to it on March 14, 2012. This is a matter in which Environmentalist Robert Chimambo has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an order that mining in the Lower…...



