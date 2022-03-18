COPPERBELT Energy Corporation (CEC) has submitted that KCM, Zesco Limited and then Minister of Energy conspired to injure it and cause loss by damaging or destroying its business. CEC has also denied that KCM entered into a Consent Order with it in reliance of any representation or belief, arguing that the mining company made inquiries of its own prior to entering the said Consent Order. This is a matter in which Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation) has sued CEC, seeking a declaration that the consent order executed between the parties…...



