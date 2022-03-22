FORMER Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has submitted that a DNA test will be the only sure way to determine the paternity of Mercy Cowham’s four children because he has never engaged in any sexual activity with her. This is a matter in which Lusambo has sued Cowham in the Lusaka High Court seeking damages for libel, an apology and an order for a DNA test to be conducted on her children to ascertain their paternity. But in her defence, Cowham insisted that Lusambo indeed fathered four children with her…....
