THE Constitutional Court has ruled that nine PF MPs who were suspended from Parliament by the Speaker after the nullification of their seats should continue being part of the House, pending determination of their appeals. The court has held that a member of parliament whose election has been nullified by the High Court and has appealed to the Constitutional Court, by operation of the law, retains the seat in Parliament pending the determination of that appeal. And Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Abyudi Shonga says the court’s ruling means…...



