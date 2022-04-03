FORMER Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji on Friday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court where they denied charges of willful failure to comply with the law and possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. Yamba, a retiree of Ibex Hill, is charged with two counts of willful failure to comply with the law while Malanji, who is Kwacha PF member of parliament is charged with three counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. In…...



