A LAW firm, Ellis and Company, has withdrawn from acting for former justice minister Given Lubinda, former lands minister Jean Kapata and former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, in the Mukula smuggling matter in which they sued News Diggers Media Limited and the EIA in January 2020, demanding damages for libel. Cramos Makanda, from Ellis & Co, states that the firm has ceased from acting for the plaintiffs in the proceedings for good cause. “I am an advocate of the High Court for Zambia practicing as such in the firm…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.