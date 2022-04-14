THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has fined 11 bus drivers operating at Kulima Tower Bus Station, Kabulonga route, K18 each for disorderly conduct, failure to pay, they will serve 30 days simple imprisonment. Chanda Mbosha and 10 others were charged with idle and disorderly persons. Other accused persons are; Stanley Mbulu, Cornelius Chiluba, Gilbert Phiri, Boyd Mulowa, Lovermore Ngwira, Peter Mulenga, Abel Ndhlovu, John Mwanza and Lamell Silungwe. The 11 appeared before Lusaka magistrate Albert Mwaba, where they admitted the charge. Facts in this matter were that on April 7, 2022,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.