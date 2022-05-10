AZADI Investment Limited has sued former Tourism minister Ronald Chitotela in the Lusaka High Court, demanding payment of K6.5 million, being the balance for the construction of his house worth over K9.6 million in Chongwe. The company is demanding an order for payment of K6,500,000 and the corresponding VAT owed to the company, interest, and an alternative order for the sale of the said property, CHONG/LN_21188/51, situated in Chongwe District. AZADI Investment Limited also wants costs and any other relief the court may deem fit. In a statement of claim…...



