Lusaka lawyer McQueen Zaza poses a question to Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) at Southern Sun Hotel on September 11, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed Lusaka lawyer McQueen Zaza and two others to the High Court for trial in a case in which they are charged with one count of attempts at extortion. In this matter, it is alleged Zaza; Bwalya Chilufya, a police officer; and Richard Phiri, a Zambia Revenue Authority officer, jointly and whilst acting together, with intent to extort, solicited for K40,600 cash from Roy Musonda. When the matter came up before Lusaka magistrate Nsunge Chanda, the State informed the court that Zaza and his co-accuseds…...