Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Constitutional Court has upheld the election of Brian Mundubile as Mporokoso PF member of parliament. In a Judgement read by Constitutional Court deputy president Professor Margaret Munalula, Wednesday, the court upheld the holding of the lower court, saying Mundubile was the duly elected Mporokoso member of parliament. The court consequently dismissed the appeal by UPND losing Mporokoso Parliamentary candidate, John Sampa, against the High Court’s declaration. “The appeal is dismissed and we uphold the holding of the lower court. The first respondent was the duly elected member of parliament…...