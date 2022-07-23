A LUSAKA resident has dragged former State House permanent secretary Emmanuel Chilubanama, his brother Wesley and their company Luntex Construction and Logistic Limited to court over alleged unpaid labour dues amounting to over K200,000. Davie Siulapwa (suing as Donne of the Special Power of Attorney by Soteli Chisupa) is seeking an order for payment of unpaid labour dues amounting to K216,400, tabulated as salary arrears K68,000, unpaid subsistence allowances K140,400 and leave pay dues of 8,000. Siulapwa also wants the Lusaka High Court to order the defendants to pay him…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.