A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that no loan records were found for Charles Loyana, the alleged owner of 51 houses in Chalala area, at the Credit Reference Bureau, trading as TransUnion. Thomas Kamunu, 35, an assistant IT and data management officer at Credit Reference Bureau, was testifying in a matter in which Loyana, a senior accountant at the Ministry of Finance and his wife Susan, an accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply, are facing two counts of corrupt practices involving concealment and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. It is alleged that on dates unknown but between January 1, 2012 and June 30, 2019, Loyana and his wife jointly and whilst acting…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.