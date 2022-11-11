A TAXI driver has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how one of his clients asked him to collect a television set from PF cadre, Angel Chipasha, on his behalf. Reuben Ngulube, 29, was testifying in a matter in which Chipasha is accused of breaking into former president Edgar Lungu’s house and stealing two television sets worth K66,000 belonging to a Shimbinzyani Chavula. Chipasha is facing one count of burglary and theft, a charge he denied. It is alleged that Chipasha, during the night of August 9, 2022, in Lusaka, did break and enter into the dwelling house of Edgar Chagwa Lungu with intent to steal therein and did steal 2 television sets, altogether valued at K66,000, property of Shimbinzyani…...



